British Prime Minister Released From Hospital

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the National Health Service for saving his life.

He said “things could have gone either way” while he was in intensive care in the hospital.

According to Reuters, Johnson left St.

Thomas’ hospital after a hard fight against COVID-19.

He said the healthcare workers looked over him “every second of the night” and made necessary interventions.

