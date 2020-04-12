Top 10 Video Game Companies Fans Hate the Most Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:50s - Published now Top 10 Video Game Companies Fans Hate the Most The gaming companies we actually like seem to be getting fewer and fewer. For this list, we’ll be looking at various video game companies and the reasons why they have garnered large amounts of backlash from gamers over the years. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Top 10 Video Game Companies Fans Hate the Most The gaming companies we actually like seem to be getting fewer and fewer. For this list, we’ll be looking at various video game companies and the reasons why they have garnered large amounts of backlash from gamers over the years. Our countdown includes Atari, Blizzard, Microsoft, and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this Furbydude 🇨🇦 Top 10 Video Game Companies Fans Hate the Most https://t.co/DSXvORDAjw via @YouTube 9 minutes ago Brian Top 10 Video Game Companies Fans Hate the Most https://t.co/FQ1jqxpfav via @YouTube 20 minutes ago HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official Top 10 Video Game Companies Fans Hate the Most https://t.co/c0wQTc50vM 1 hour ago olive myself (FINALLY) @nintendolife As much as I *loathe* the who “live service” model video game companies have been shoving down people… https://t.co/IeGjOMflr6 4 days ago