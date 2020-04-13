San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose Report Drops In Crime During Shelter-In-Place Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:34s - Published now San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose Report Drops In Crime During Shelter-In-Place The largest Bay Area cities are reporting decreases in crime during the coronavirus pandemic. Da Lin reports. (4-12-2020) 0

