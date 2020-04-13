Watch: Ahmedabad police applauded, showered with flower petals amid lockdown

A team of Ahmedabad policemen were applauded and even showered with flower petals for their work in the Shah-e-Alam area of Ahmedabad.

Locals gathered to clap for the police team who have been working tirelessly to ensure that people follow the nationwide lockdown announced by PM Modi.

Incidentally, this is the same area where cops had been pelted with stones during the recent protests against the CAA & the proposed NRC.

