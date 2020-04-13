Global  

Boris Johnson Thanks NHS For Saving His Life After Leaving Hospital

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 05:13s - Published
Boris Johnson Thanks NHS For Saving His Life After Leaving Hospital

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says 'the NHS has saved my life' in a video posted on Twitter after he was discharged from St Thomas’ Hospital following his battle with coronavirus.

