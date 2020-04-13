Boris Johnson leave hosptial saying things could have gone either way

**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided.

LONDON - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked those who saved his life as he left hospital on Sunday, saying "things could have gone either way" for him.

Johnson, who was admitted a week ago for "persistent" Covid-19 symptoms, added in a video posted to Twitter that "it's hard to find the words to express my debt." "The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers," Johnson's spokesperson said, referring to the PM's official country residence.