Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nearly 600 sailors have COVID-19 on a US aircraft carrier

Nearly 600 sailors have COVID-19 on a US aircraft carrier

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Nearly 600 sailors have COVID-19 on a US aircraft carrier

Nearly 600 sailors have COVID-19 on a US aircraft carrier

WASHINGTON — A total of 585 sailors on the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy said in a statement dated April 12.

This figure represents 12 percent of the ship's 4,800 crew and an uptick of about 170 cases in three days.

Speaking to a news conference at the Pentagon on April 9, the Joint Chiefs of Staff's General John Hyten said one of the carrier's sailors with COVID-19 was found unresponsive in their isolation room and transferred to the ICU on Guam Island.

According to the Navy's statement, 3,967 sailors of the ship have moved ashore, and 92 percent of the crew have been tested as of April 12.

The U.S. Navy operates 11 aircraft carriers.

According to National Public Radio, at least three of the advanced warships have reported COVID-19 cases onboard, which raises troubling questions about the fleet's military readiness.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.