Concerns over reopening Florida schools in May Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:19s - Published 5 days ago Concerns over reopening Florida schools in May As of Monday, online petition urging Governor DeSantis not to reopen Florida schools in May is gaining momentum. Supporters fear doing so would only spread the Coronavirus further. 0

THE HERALD IS CONTINUING WITH THE SUIT... USING A DIFFERENT FIRM. THIS MORNING THERE'S AN ONLINE PETITION, TO STOP GOVERNOR DESANTIS FROM RE-OPENING FLORIDA SCHOOLS IN MAY. SUPPORTERS ARE AFRAID IT WILL OPEN UP A SECOND WAVE OF CORONAVIRUS. JESSICA ALPERN IS LOOKING INTO WHAT THE WHITE HOUSE HAS TO SAY ABOUT IT. AS OF THIS MORNING THAT PETITION HAS GROWN TO NEARLY 10-THOUSAND SIGNATURES... WHICH IS THE GOAL CURRENTLY SET. THE PETITION STATES THAT FLORIDA TEACHERS HAVE BEEN HEROES THROUGHOUT THE PANDEMIC. AND THAT NOW... THEY NEED YOUR HELP. WITH FLORIDA SCHOOLS SET TO RE-OPEN ON MAY FIRST... SUPPORTERS CITE FEARS ABOUT ASYMPTOMATIC INDIVIDUALS SPREADING THE VIRUS TO TEACHERS. THEY'RE SPECIFICALLY WORRIED ABOUT CHILDREN BEING ASYMPTOMATIC CARRIERS. ESPECIALLY GIVEN NEW DATA ABOUT WHEN THE STATE WILL SEE ITS PEAK OF CORONAVIRUS CASES. THE LATEST MODEL FROM THE INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH METRICS AND EVALUATION SHOWED THE U.S. HIT ITS PEAK IN CORONAVIRUS DEATHS THIS PAST WEEKEND. BUT EXPERTS SAY FLORIDA HAS YET TO REACH ITS OWN PEAK. Dr. Perez-Trepicho// Millennium Physician Group, Chief Medical Officer "This is the peak for the country but for Florida, it has been moved to April 26th" THE PETITION WAS STARTED FOLLOWING REMARKS MADE BY GOVERNOR DESANTIS DURING A ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION LAST WEEK. Governor DeSantis "This particular pandemic is one where, I don't think nationwide there's been a single fatality under 25. For whatever reason it just doesn't seem to threaten, you know, kids" AND DURING A CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE BRIEFING... DR. ANTHONY FAUCI RESPONDED TO A REPORTER'S QUESTION ABOUT DESANTIS. AND THE POSSIBILITY THAT HE MAY RE-OPEN SCHOOLS IN SOME CAPACITY IN MAY. Dr. Fauci: "If you have a situation where you don't have a real good control over an outbreak and you allow children together, they will likely get infected...and there's likelihood they'll bring it home." FAUCI CLARIFIED THAT HE'S NOT SPECIFICALLY SPEAKING ABOUT FLORIDA. ONLY THAT HE'S SPEAKING GENERICALLY ABOUT WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU HAVE INFECTIONS IN A COMMUNITY, AND CONGREGATION OF PEOPLE... SUCH AS IN CLASSROOMS... CALLING IT A RISK. DR. FAUCI ALSO CLARIFIED THAT PEOPLE UNDER THE AGE OF 25 HAVE IN FACT DIED FROM CORONAVIRUS DISEASE IN OUR COUNTRY. THE GOVERNOR DID NOTE DURING THAT ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION





