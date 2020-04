Every neighborhood counts in U.S. Census, West Palm Beach mayor says

COMES TO ROAD CONSTRUCTION&YOU COUNT FOR YOUR CITY.

IT'SBEEN 10 YEARS SINCE THE LASTCENSUS AND ONE LOCAL CITYKNOWS THIS TIME AROUND HOWIMPORTANT IS TO MAKE SURE NONEIGHBORHOOD IS FORGOTTEN&.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S MICHELLEQUESADA SITS DOWN WITH CITYLEADERS IN WEST PALM BEACH ANDEXPLAINS THEIR PUSH TO RAIAWARENESS ABOUT THE CENSUS.<<THESE ARE THE FLYERS YOU MAYRECEIVED WITH YOUR UTILITYBILLS IF YOU LIVE IN WEST PALMBEACH& PART OF THE PUSH TOREMIND PEOPLENEAR& 12:10:29 ITS BEENESTIMATED THAT FOR EVERYPERSON WHO DOES NOT COMPLETETHE CENSUS THAT COSTS THE CITYTWO-THOUSAND DOLLARS SO OVER A10 YEAR PERIOD THAT20-THOUSAND DOLLARS THAT WEARE LOSING AS A CITY 10 YEARSAGO - ALEX HANSEN THE CITYCOMPREHENSIVE PLANNER SAYSTHEY NOTICED A DISCREPANCY ITHE CENSUS COUNT.

THEPOPULATION AT THE TIMESAYS WAS COUNTED TO BE JUSTUNDER 100-THOUSAND PEOPLLIVING IN THE CITY.

2:18:33 WEIDENTIFIED THAT THERE WAS ASECTION OF THE CITY THAT HADNOT BEEN IDENTIFIED AS BEINGWITHIN OUR CITY LIMITS SO THATADDED ANOTHER 700 PEOPLE TOTHE CITYDOESNMULTIPLY THAT BY 2,000TO 14 MILLION DOLLARS THE CITYWOULD HAVE BEEN SHORTCHANGEDIN THE LAST DECADE.

12:19:13IT REALLY STRAINS OURRESOURCES WHAT IS CRITICAL ISTHAT THESE ARE NOT ONLY THERESOURCES FOR ONE YEAR THAT WEARE GOING TO BE GETTING FROMTHE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT - THESENUMBERS ARE GOING TO BE SET INSTONE FOR THE NEXT DECADE.HANSEN SAYS HEWITH SEVERAL NEIGHBORHOODS TOEASE THEIR CONCERNS OVER THECENSUS.

12:17:33 ONE OF THEISSUES HAS TO DO WITH THEUNDOCUMENTED POPULATIONTHERERESULTS OF THE CENSUS MAY BEUSED IDENTIFY PEOPLE IN OURCITY THAT ARE UNDOCUMENTEDTHAT IS NOT THE CASE SO - WEARE MAKING SURE THAT PEOPLEKNOW THE RESULTS OF THE CENSUSARE CONFIDENTIAL THEEXPECTATION IS THAT THPOPULATION IN WEST PALM BEACHHAS GROWN UP TO 16 PERCENT INTHE LAST DECADE.

12:12:03EVERY DOLLAR COUNTS - WE AREGROWING VERY RAPIDLY SO TOHAVE MONEY TO PUT INTO OURSTREETS, TO HAVE BETTERSCHOOLS AND BASICALLY TO HAVEA BETTER QUALITY OF LIFETHATIMPORTANT