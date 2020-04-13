Global  

Trump Calls for Payroll Tax Cuts Due to Coronavirus

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Trump Calls for Payroll Tax Cuts Due to Coronavirus

Trump Calls for Payroll Tax Cuts Due to Coronavirus

The president is hoping to ease economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The tax cut would be implemented in the latest phase of the coronavirus relief package.

