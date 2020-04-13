Trump Calls for Payroll Tax Cuts Due to Coronavirus Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published 3 hours ago Trump Calls for Payroll Tax Cuts Due to Coronavirus The president is hoping to ease economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The tax cut would be implemented in the latest phase of the coronavirus relief package. 0

