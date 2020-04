Health experts share tips on how to stay active at home during COVID-19

MORE MONTH"..

AN INITIATIVE TOACHIEVING AT LEAST 10-THOUSANDSTEPS A DAY.BUT, HOW DO YOU DO THAT... WHILEIN SELF-QUARANTINE?THIS MORNING, NOELANI HAS A FEWTIPS FROM A DOCTOR WITH UNITEDHEALTH CARE."GOOD MORNING EVERYONE--HEALTH EXPERTS ARE CRUSHING ANYEXCUSE OF FEELING *STUCK* ATHOME.HERE’S SOME OF THEIR TIPS ON HOWTO STAY HEALTHY."VODOCTOR MAYRENE HERNANDEZ WITHUNITED HEALTH CARE SAYS WITHCOVID-19 KEEPING US INSIDE..

NOWIS THE PERFECT TIME TO MOVETOWARD HEALTHY GOALS.SHE SAYS START SMALL TO WORK UPTO 10-THOUSAND STEPS A DAY.DO THIS BY WALKING YOURNEIGHBORHOOD, OR BY MOVINGINSIDE.YOU CAN MAKE IT A FUN GAME WITHYOUR FAMILY OR EVEN DANCE.USE ONLINE RESOURCES TO HELP,AND WELLNESS PROGRAMS TO STAYMOTIVATED.DR. HERNANDEZ SAYS SEVERALSTUDIES SHOW A LIST OF HEALTHBENEFITS, BUT ONE SHE FINDSIMPORTANT NOW MORE THAN EVER..IS THE BOOST TO YOUR IMMUNESYSTEM.SOT- DR. MAYRENEHERNANDEZ/UNITEDHEALTHCARE:"This study has shown that itdecreases, even if you do end upwith a cold and flu that itdecreases the intensity, inaddition to also the duration ofthe colds and the flu’s.

I thinkthat’s an important take away tobeing active.

It’s important.Stay at home but don’t just sitat home."(22s)VODR. HERNANDEZ SAYS WHILE STUCKAT HOME, IT’S IMPORTANT TO BECONCIOUS OF THE STEPS YOU TAKE.AND THAT NO--THAT DOESN’T COUNTTHE STEPS TO YOUR FRIDGE.LKLIVE"WE WILL BE POSTING MORE OFTHESE TIPS ON HOW TO KEEP YOUAND YOUR FAMILY ACTIVE ANDHEALTHY ONLINE..

AT FOX FO