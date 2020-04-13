NYC Mayor Reportedly Texts Governor About School Closures Minutes Before Announcement Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:52s - Published now NYC Mayor Reportedly Texts Governor About School Closures Minutes Before Announcement New York City’s mayor reportedly dropped the news on the governor at the last minute that the city’s schools would stay closed for the rest of the school year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this