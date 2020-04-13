Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > USS Roosevelt Sailor Dies From Coronavirus After Former Captain Asked Leaders for Help

USS Roosevelt Sailor Dies From Coronavirus After Former Captain Asked Leaders for Help

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:44s - Published
USS Roosevelt Sailor Dies From Coronavirus After Former Captain Asked Leaders for Help

USS Roosevelt Sailor Dies From Coronavirus After Former Captain Asked Leaders for Help

A sailor who was aboard the Navy’s USS Theodore Roosevelt has died of the coronavirus.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vedant_sahay

Amaake Hobe Na RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Sailor from USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier dies after testing positive for coronavirus - U.S. Navy 2 seconds ago

JC12Tx

JRCinTX RT @PhilipRucker: A sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt, whose commanding officer was removed for having sounded the alarm about an outb… 6 seconds ago

KMVTNews

KMVT News The sailor had been found unresponsive last week. https://t.co/DEPT4f3kdk 10 seconds ago

Dalton1A

Laurie A. Dalton RT @realTuckFrumper: First Navy Sailor From USS Theodore Roosevelt Dies of Coronavirus https://t.co/UAKqgLK7mC 13 seconds ago

Editwit

Eduard Antoniu Sailor from USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of coronavirus https://t.co/EFkMs8P6q2 via @politico 18 seconds ago

aramiss34

Ara Mu RT @News4SA: Navy sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt dies from COVID-related complications https://t.co/5916jK6Kje 24 seconds ago

LOVE9995051

LOVE RT @ForexLive: US Navy sailor from coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier dies in Guam - CNBC https://t.co/fGBp6iqi8T 28 seconds ago

johnwaldow

john waldow RT @NBCNightlyNews: A sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the Navy ship at the center of a controversy that led to last week's r… 34 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.