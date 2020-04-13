Global  

'No new COVID-19 cases in 25 districts for 14 days': Health Ministry

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:39s - Published
Health Ministry on Monday said that no new COVID-19 cases reported from 25 districts in 15 states.

Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, "Around 857 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

A total of 141 people have recovered in the last 24 hours." Agarwal further added, "There have been 796 cases, 35 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

No new cases detected in the last 14 days in 25 districts across 15 states." India has so far recorded more than 9,000 COVID-19 infections and over 300 deaths.

