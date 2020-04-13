Elizabeth Hurley says coronavirus lockdown is scuppering her chances of finding love The 54-year-old actress is planning to "make an effort" to find a man when isolation is over.

Speaking to HELLO!

Magazine, she said: Speaking to HELLO!

Magazine, she said: Elizabeth is in lockdown with eight of her family and friends, and she feels so "paranoid" about them contracting the virus she will not allow anyone to leave the house apart from herself.

Speaking to HELLO!

Magazine, she said: Speaking to HELLO!

Magazine, she said: Speaking to HELLO!

Magazine, she said: