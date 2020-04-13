Amazon to put online grocery customers on wait list

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Amazon will begin on Monday to put new grocery delivery customers on a wait list and curtail shopping hours at some Whole Foods stores to prioritize orders from existing customers buying food online, the company said.

Colette Luke has more.

Amid surging demand, Amazon said it will put all new online grocery customers on a wait list starting Monday and reduce shopping hours at some Whole Foods stores to prioritize online orders.

For example the Whole Foods at Bryant Park in New York City sent out an email saying it was temporarily closed to focus on internet-only customers.

Many recent online shoppers have found they could not place orders due to a lack of available delivery slots.

Amazon, which acquired Whole Foods in August 2017, is now leveraging its presence both online and in physical stores to handle high demand from consumers who are stuck eating at home.

Under pressure to do more to protect workers, Amazon recently added daily employee temperature checks and is supplying employees face masks and gloves.

Over 50 Amazon fulfillment centers and several Whole Foods stores had confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to multiple reports.




