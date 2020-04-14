Amazon Puts New Food Delivery Customers On A Waitlist Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:24s - Published now Amazon Puts New Food Delivery Customers On A Waitlist Amazon is now putting new grocery delivery customers on a wait list before they can place an order due to soaring demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports. 0

