Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Amazon Adds Grocery Delivery Waitlist, Shortens Hours At Some Whole Foods Locations

Coronavirus: Amazon Adds Grocery Delivery Waitlist, Shortens Hours At Some Whole Foods Locations

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Coronavirus: Amazon Adds Grocery Delivery Waitlist, Shortens Hours At Some Whole Foods Locations

Coronavirus: Amazon Adds Grocery Delivery Waitlist, Shortens Hours At Some Whole Foods Locations

Amazon is putting new grocery delivery customers on a waitlist and is shortening hours at some Whole Foods locations during the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HDBoykinJr

H.D. Boykin, Jr. Amazon adds 75,000 job openings on top of the 100,000 it already filled in a month https://t.co/RSFHmofkQq via @PittsburghPG 26 minutes ago

Bob_Lyons

Bob Lyons Somebody is doing some "power #recruiting" during this #crisis. Amazon adds 75,000 job openings on top of the 100,… https://t.co/rPC1JXpYBo 8 hours ago

kathgard

Kathy B Gardner Amazon adds 75,000 job openings on top of the 100,000 it already filled in a month https://t.co/kBO0nN4wFq via @PittsburghPG 8 hours ago

MattMackowiak

Matt Mackowiak RT @PittsburghPG: Amazon adds 75,000 job openings on top of the 100,000 it already filled in a month https://t.co/Qge9n94sFI 16 hours ago

PittsburghPG

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Amazon adds 75,000 job openings on top of the 100,000 it already filled in a month https://t.co/Qge9n94sFI 16 hours ago

fellinpc44

Phillip Fellin RT @seattletimes: Amazon hired 100,000 people in less than a month to bolster its novel coronavirus response and said Monday it is planning… 18 hours ago

seattletimes

The Seattle Times Amazon hired 100,000 people in less than a month to bolster its novel coronavirus response and said Monday it is pl… https://t.co/afU10PoXxt 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.