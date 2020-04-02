Amazon And Walmart Expand Grocery Delivery Services To Meet Covid Demand

Some shoppers are frustrated, saying they're unable to order groceries online, as pickup and delivery services surge in demand.

This comes as a result of coronavirus enforced state stay-at-home lockdown orders.

Amazon told Business Insider that it is responding to the demand by filling over 100,000 more positions across the U.S. and adding more grocery delivery times.

Walmart is also adding more delivery windows and shortening its advance ordering window from a week to two days, to help customers get more in-stock items. Business Insider says that Amazon is also expanding the range of cities that they deliver Whole Foods groceries to.

They also expanded their grocery pickup areas to include cities like Boston, Dallas/Ft.

Worth, San Francisco, and Stamford, Connecticut.