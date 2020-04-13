Global  

Live Concerts Will Not Return Until Fall 2021, Health Expert Says Healthcare Transformation Institute Director Zeke Emanuel says the fall 2021 prediction is an "earliest case scenario." He adds that certain aspects of society closed by the coronavirus will return much sooner.

This includes manufacturing and work offices, where distancing rules can be implemented more easily.

Events that attract large gatherings, such as concerts and sporting events, should return last.

Zeke Emanuel, via 'NYT Magazine' Emanuel states that reopening parts of the country should be done "in stages." He adds that the coronavirus will be a "roller coaster" and how we deal with future cases depends on testing.

Zeke Emanuel, via 'NYT Magazine'

