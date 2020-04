Delray Beach dentist uses 'teledentistry' to treat patients

BUSINESSES ARE FINDING WAYS TOSTAY OPEN AND REDUCE CONTACTBETWEEN PEOPLE.THAT INCLUDES SOME DENTISTOFFICES IN OUR AREA.

SOUTHCOUNTY REPORTER MIRANDACHRISTIAN LEARNED A DELRAYBEACH DENTIST IS STILL SEEINGPATIENTS..

BUT NOT IN ATRADITIONAL WAY.<< PCK: (GOOD MORNING THIS ISDR. STALLAR WITH ADANVCE&.)RICHARD STALLER'S DENTALOFFICE IN DELRAY BEACH CLOSEDTO ROUTINE CARE IN MARCH.15.47 IT IS HARD TO BELIEVE INA FEW SHORT DAYS OUR OFFICWILL HAVE BEEN CLOSED A MONTHHE SAYS SOME PEOPLE HAVE BEENGOING TO EMERGENCY ROOMS TOSEEK OUT DENTAL CARE 5.47 THELAST PLACE YOU WANT TO BERIGHT NOW IS A HOSPITALEMERGENCY ROOM STALLER WANTSPATIENTS TO KNOW - THEY ARESTILL ABLE TO GET HELP FROMHIM AND HIS TEAM (STANDUP)52.14 STALLER SAYS THEY STILLNEEDED A WAY TO COMMUNICATEWITH THEIR PATIENTS SO THEYFOUND A WAY TO ADAPT WITTECHNOLOGY 15.07 WITH THETELEDENTISTRY, WE TRIAGEPATIENTS SO THEY DON'T HAVE TOCOME IN TELE-DENTISTRY OFFERSPEOPLE THE CHANCE TO GET GETHELP&WITHOUT RISKING AN OFFICEVISIT 7.59 IF THEY DON'T HAVETO COME INTO THE OFFICE WE CANKEEP THE RISK LOW AND CALL INA PRESCRIPTION AND KEEPTELLING THEM WHAT TO DO ATHOME STALLER SAYS THEY ARESTILL ABLE TO PERFORMEMERGENCY PROCEDURES WITHMINIMAL STAFF.

AND THEIR NEWVIRTUAL APPOINTMENTS WILL BESOMETHING THEY CONTINUE AFTERTHE OFFICE RE-OPENS.

10.30 ITHINK IT WILL BE A MOREEFFICIENT WAY OF PRACTICING INDB MC WPTV NC5.