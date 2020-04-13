Baltimore County Executive calls for General Motors plant to reopen

Global  

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski wrote a letter to the White House urging President Trump to is pressure General Motors to reopen its White Marsh plant.

HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS TOPRODUCE VENTILATORS TO TREATCOVI━19 PATIENTSINCLUDES GENERAL MOTORS.

ASWMAR 2 NEWSREPORTW THER━MFACILITY RIGHT HERE INBALTIMORE COUNTYLOCAL LEADER WANTS TO SEE ITBACK UP AND RUNNING.4:2━4:36 The Baltimore countyexecutive says reopening theWhite marsh GM plant isessential.

Not just becauseventilators are highly neededbut because Maryland has theworkforce to do it.

1:0━1:12There are other hig━ qualityprofessional workforce outthere that we can put peopleto work at this.

You can meetboth the health imperative aswell as the economicimperative.

BALTIMORE COUNTYEXECUTIVE JOHNNY OLZEWSKI{OL━ CHE━SK} TOLD WMAR 2NEWS REOPENING THE WHITE MARSHGENERAL MOTORS PLANT JUSTMAKES SENSE.

MARYLAND, LIKETHE REST OF THE COUNTRY HASBEEN STRUGGLING TO SECUREENOUGH VENTILATORS MEDICALPROFESSIONALS SAY THEY NEED TOTREAT COVI━19 PATIENTS.

THEWHITE MARSH PLANT CLOSED LASTYEAR, LEAVING HUNDREDSUNEMPLOYED.

OLZEWSKI{OL━CHE━SK} SAYS THE FACILITYHAS ALL THE NECESSARY MEANS TOSTART PRODUCING VENTILATORS &IT JUST NEEDS THE OKAY.

HEEVEN WROTE A LETTER TOPRESIDENT TRUMP URGING HIM TOORDER GM TO REOPEN THEFACILITY.

4━56 itopportunity to first meet theresponse out there and haveventilators Be put back intoproduction, not just here inMaryland but across thecountry.

We also know thatopening the GM plant is achance to put people to workand back to work.

WE DID REACHTO GM.

THE COMPANY SAID IT WASRECENTLY GIVEN A CONTRACT FROMTHE US DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHAND HUMAN SERVICES TO BUILD3━THOUSAND VENTILATORS.

MASSPRODUCTION STARTS THIS WEEK ININDIANA.

GM SAID ALSO ITVERY UNLIKELY IT WOULD BEAWARDED A CONTRACT THAT WOULDREQUIRE Q SECOND FACILITY.5:3━5:43 And again, wellthere is that statement onGMBaltimore county executivesays that he has not heardback from GM directly or theWhite House.

In BaltimoreCounty, Dave Detling, WMAR 2News.BEING ALONE DURI




