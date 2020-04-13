Global  

Washington Community Schools holds virtual Pledge of Allegiance

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Many of us many of us started the school day "with the pledge of allegiance".

But "students" are "not" in the classroom "right now" due t covid-19.

But that's "not" stopping "1"-local school from making sure that "the pledge" is still happening.

////// *mash of clips saying pledge* / "i pledge allegiance to the flag of the united states of america and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

////////// students "from washington community schools" are reciting "the pledge" virtually.

Families record students..

And send it to the schools.

Then..

"school officials" post a video "on each e-learning day".

"the assistant superintendent"..

Came-up with this idea.

/////// /////// &lt;"there's some loneliness going on out there in the world today, so i think by doing the pledge and putting it on our social media streams and just creating that opportunity for the kids to see each other and i think that's been a positive out of it too".>




