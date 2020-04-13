Washington Community Schools holds virtual Pledge of Allegiance

Many of us many of us started the school day "with the pledge of allegiance".

But "students" are "not" in the classroom "right now" due t covid-19.

But that's "not" stopping "1"-local school from making sure that "the pledge" is still happening.

////// *mash of clips saying pledge* / "i pledge allegiance to the flag of the united states of america and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

////////// students "from washington community schools" are reciting "the pledge" virtually.

Families record students..

And send it to the schools.

Then..

"school officials" post a video "on each e-learning day".

"the assistant superintendent"..

Came-up with this idea.

/////// /////// <"there's some loneliness going on out there in the world today, so i think by doing the pledge and putting it on our social media streams and just creating that opportunity for the kids to see each other and i think that's been a positive out of it too".>