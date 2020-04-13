Amazon Is Hiring
75,000 More Workers Last month, Amazon announced it
would hire 100,000 new workers
for its distribution centers.
On Monday, Amazon confirmed that those
new employees had been hired, and now the
company will seek 75,000 more.
The retail giant also intends
to spend over $500 million in
pay increases for its workers.
Amazon is trying to keep up with
surging demand while also ensuring
workers' safety during the COVID-19 health crisis.
Coronavirus cases have been reported
at Washington, California and
New York facilities, among others.