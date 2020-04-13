Amazon Is Hiring 75,000 More Workers Last month, Amazon announced it would hire 100,000 new workers for its distribution centers.

On Monday, Amazon confirmed that those new employees had been hired, and now the company will seek 75,000 more.

The retail giant also intends to spend over $500 million in pay increases for its workers.

Amazon is trying to keep up with surging demand while also ensuring workers' safety during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Amazon, via blog post Amazon, via blog post Coronavirus cases have been reported at Washington, California and New York facilities, among others.