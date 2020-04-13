Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > towns mother's death

towns mother's death

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
towns mother's death
A tough time for star
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

towns mother's death

Been following as part of our outbreak coverage.

Former u-k basketball star karl-anthony towns' mother has died from complications of the coronavirus.

Towns' team... the minnesota timberwolves...rele ased a statement from the family....saying jacqueline towns died today.

The former wildcat posted an emotional video to his instagram page on march 25th... saying his mother had the virus and was in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator...he pleaded with people to take the outbreak seriously and follow safety guidelines.

Jacqueline towns was 61.

In a statement the family said...in part: fs txt quote:karl-anthony towns' mother dies from covid-19 jacqueline towns was 61-years-old ..

"the matria ... "the matriarch of the towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met."

The state's first drive-thru coronavirus




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hrsims1958

Herman Sims Basketball World Mourns Death of Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother, Who Passed Away From Coronavirus Complications https://t.co/NxPPfw9A0K 12 minutes ago

Apostleg180

Apostle Basketball World Mourns Death of Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother, Who Passed Away From Coronavirus Complic... #Topbuzz https://t.co/1v1aSkq8xj 17 minutes ago

RICHARDFsports

XclusiveHoops RT @NBCSports: From around the NBA, love and sympathy for Towns has poured in. https://t.co/70gFeFrces 19 minutes ago

bull50

Matt Bullard RT @TheRocketsWire: Robert Covington supports Karl-Anthony Towns after mother's death https://t.co/aR7VPSiVN2 20 minutes ago

STLonFire

STLONFIRE RT @DLHughleyRadio: Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother, Jackie, Dies After Battle With COVID-19 https://t.co/jZVLl8Oqkp 25 minutes ago

KC_Shibata

Takeshi Shibata RT @SInow: Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jacqueline, has died after a battle with the coronavirus: https://t.co/kLegT56hiw https://t.co/Y9DAt… 28 minutes ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now NBA Stars React to Tragic Death of Karl-Anthony Towns' Beloved Mother Jackie - National Basketball Association News… https://t.co/JhZTB08D9Y 32 minutes ago

JeriPulido

Jeri Pulido RT @Newsweek: Basketball world mourns death of Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, who passed away from coronavirus complications https://t.co/SecC… 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.