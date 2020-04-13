towns mother's death

Been following as part of our outbreak coverage.

Former u-k basketball star karl-anthony towns' mother has died from complications of the coronavirus.

Towns' team... the minnesota timberwolves...rele ased a statement from the family....saying jacqueline towns died today.

The former wildcat posted an emotional video to his instagram page on march 25th... saying his mother had the virus and was in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator...he pleaded with people to take the outbreak seriously and follow safety guidelines.

Jacqueline towns was 61.

"the matriarch of the towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met."

"the matria ... "the matriarch of the towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met."

