Loggerhead Marinelife Center seeing large number of sea turtle nests

LOGGERHEAD MARINELIFE CENTERIN JUNO BEACH IS SEEINGMASSIVE NUMBERS OF LEATHERBACKSEA TURTLE NESTSRESEARCHERS HAVE COUNTED 69NESTS TO DATE WHICH ISSIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN NORMALON THEIR 9 AND HALF MILESTRETCH OF BEACH THEY PATROL.IN FACT BACK ON APRIL 1ST THEYCOUNTED 9 TOTAL JUST IN ONENIGHT.

EXPERTS SAY IT COULD BEDUE TO ABNORMAL WEATHER, ANINCREASE IN THEIR FOODCONSUMPTION OR PERHAPS A SHIFTIN BEHAVIOR TO NEST EARLIER INTHE SEASON.

EITHER WAY THEYARE CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTICABOUT THE REST OF THE SEASON.7:16....7:29 <THEIR MASSIVESHOULDERS, THEIR HIPS, ANDTHEIGH AREAS ARE JUST FOLDINGOVER, WE'RE SEEING HUGEMASSIVE NECKS ON THESE THINGSREALLY INTERESTING BLOODWORKINDICATIVE OF A REALLY HEALTHYPOPLULATION THIS YEAR