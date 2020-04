Election Results

WHAT WE'RE SEEINGAFTER LAST WEEKSELECTION..IN THE DEMOCRATICPRIMARY FORPRESIDENT INWISCONSIN.FORMER VICEPRESIDENT JOE BIDENHAS BEEN DECLAREDTHE WINNER OVERSENATOR BERNIESANDERS.SANDERS HASSUSPENDED HISCAMPAIGN AND TODAYENDORSED JOE BIDENFOR PRESIDENT.DANE COUNTYCIRCUIT JUDGE JILLKAROFSKY DEFEATEDCONSERVATIVEJUSTICE DANEL KELLYTO WIN A 10-YEARTERM ON THEWISCONSIN SUPREMECOURT.FINALLY THE RACEFOR APPLETONMAYOR..

.......JAKEWOODFORD..WINDS...DEFEATINGAND JAMESCLEMONS..WE TALKED WITHTHE MAYOR-ELECTS INAPPLETON ANDKAUKAUNA TONIGHT..THEY SAID THEEFFECTS OF THECORONAVIRUS WILLBE A CHALLENGEMOVING FORWARD.HERE'S A BIT OFWHAT TONIGHT'SWINNERS HAD TOSAY..."The immediate concern ishealth and safety but wealso know there are othereffects.

When we'resocially distant from eachother just in terms offeeling connected to ourneighbors and being in agood state of mentalhealth.

It also haseconomic effects for ourcommunity.

""You're going to see a lotof small businesses in ourcity probably shut down.We've got a RACKprogram in the city ofKaukauna that we mightbe able to give thosesmall businesses, but ifthose small businesses goout that means noproperty taxes coming intothe city also."ALSO GETTINGVOTER APPROVAL ... AONE HUNDRED-15MILLION DOLLARREFERENDUM INNEENAH FOR A NEWHIGH SCHOOL.THAT MONEY IS ALSOSLATED FORRENOVATING THECURRENT HIGHSCOOL ..

WISCONSIN VOTERSALSO APPROVED ANAMENDEMNT TO THESTATE CONSITUTIONTHAT SUPPORTERSHAVE DUBBED"MARCY'S LAW".THE CHANGE GIVINGCRIME VICTIMS MORERIGHTS... INCLUDINGTHE ABILITY TO HAVEINFORMATION SEALEDTHAT COULD BE USEDTO LOCATE THEM.