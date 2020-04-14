France's Macron extends lockdown until May 11 Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:04s - Published now France's Macron extends lockdown until May 11 French President Emmanuel Macron has extended a virtual lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak until May 11, saying the battle not yet been won despite some gains made. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this