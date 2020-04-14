Rutgers University's New Saliva Test For COVID-19 Gets FDA Approval Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:29s - Published now Rutgers University's New Saliva Test For COVID-19 Gets FDA Approval A new method to test for COVID-19 that uses saliva has been approved by the FDA. Katie Johnston reports. 0

