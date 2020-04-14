Deadly crash in Oroville leaves three dead

The california highway patrol says colby brookman was driving drunk and speeding on grand avenue in oroville sunday night& there's a large reflective sign and it says roadway ends& it's on the right side of the road so it's facing drives as their approaching in that direction& but he lost control and ended up in this canal&.

Brookman and a woman in the front seat made it out --- but a man in the back seat along with a one year old and a seven month old were trapped inside.

They did not survive& although there are signs before and at the end of the road& this is only one of many car crashes that happened in the same area.

Just last week--- one driver suffered minor injuries when it drove down the embankment& but another driver--- not so lucky ---{show memorial you just see one straight road and when people see a road that's empty they like to speed& four years ago--- 20-year old alejandro ramirez's body was found in the thermalito canal& chp says he was speeding on grand avenue&.

That usually happens& and then there's the canal and it's hard to stop, and it's hard to stop because all of that gravel& daisy ramirez still visits her brother's crash site& and isn't surprised by the other crashes.

Recently we've been getting some phone calls, especially since this crash happened& they've just been telling us that the asphalt to gravel is just unsafe& c-h-p says there's not much it can do, but file or speak to cal- trans& but like daisy, many residents who live near-by say they need to do more to prevent another crash& maybe like a bigger sign, or closing this road off i don't know if you guys are able to do that, because i know there has been so many accidents in this canal& there's fault with people who make the road and there's fault with people who drive on top of it and again if you go back to just paying attention and if you drive a safe speed, you can avoid instances like this.

Be sober, that's another one.

Brookman is being treated at oroville hospital for injuries he received in the crash..

And remains in c-h-p custody.

Butte county d.a.

Mike ramsey has until wednesday to file charges..

Which could include vehicular manslaughter.