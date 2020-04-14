Global  

Indonesia's coronavirus outbreak grows interest in gardening

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:00s - Published
The Indonesian government has urged people to consume more fruits and vegetables during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One increasingly popular alternative is the production of hydroponic vegetables, a form of gardening that doesn't use soil but grows plants quickly in a solution of water and nutrients.

Hydroponic plantation, Hydro Garden Padang in Nias Village, Padang City, West Sumatra Province, Indonesia, has around 4,000 holes of various hydroponic vegetables.

Hydro Garden Padang worker, Wase explained, he can harvest around 1,000 holes of vegetables every month, including kale, pak choi, basil, and lettuce.

"This plantation, which has been established since 2014, harvests vegetables every day for a number of hotels and restaurants and is sent to the Mentawai Islands.

In addition to vegetables, hydroponic seeds are also bought by residents to breed in their respective homes," he said.

Eating certain foods is not going to ward off coronavirus, but fruits and vegetables can boost your immune system,

