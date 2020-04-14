Global  

Group plays cricket in UK park defying country's COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

A group of 19 individuals were filmed playing a game of cricket in Moor Park, Preston, on April 13, defying the country's COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.

Paul Winstanley recorded the group and tweeted: "17 people enjoying a game of cricket... how stupid can you be.... idiots #StayHomeSaveLives." Lancashire Police Tac Ops tweeted a statement: "Ourselves and colleagues from @LancsSpecials attended a report of several males playing cricket on Moor Park, Preston.

19 adult males who claimed to be ‘bored’ have been suitably advised regarding social distancing @PrestonPolice."

