Spain and Italy Begin to Ease Lockdown to Revive Economy Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning to relax some lockdown measures to bring relief to the economy.

While most of the population will remain in quarantine, some in the construction, manufacturing and service industries will be permitted to return to work.

Still, these workers will reportedly have to adhere to strict safety measures and guidelines to prevent further infection flare-ups.

In a similar move, Italy, the hardest-hit European country, will also soon allow a select group of businesses to reopen.

Spain and Italy have seen an overwhelming number of cases, with nearly 17,500 and 19,900 reported deaths, respectively.