Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:57s - Published 1 day ago Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal As worst-hit EU countries' coronavirus infection rate drops, European leaders approve plan to lift their economies. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ayubi Saving the Eurozone From the Virus - The Wall Street Journal Saving the Eurozone From the Virus The Wall Street J… https://t.co/J9fz0p6NcH 6 hours ago THE WORLD NEWS Coronavirus Crisis Threatens to Split an Already Fractured EU - The Wall Street Journal Coronavirus Crisis Threate… https://t.co/07XMRKbwP3 10 hours ago VanbelleghemPH Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal @AJENews https://t.co/CXrj2YmfHJ 1 day ago NewsTreasury Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal https://t.co/KHIhAZ2qHi 1 day ago Gulwali Passarlay Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal https://t.co/L5xb1STIYj via @YouTube 1 day ago Christian Ross #Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal #5tochange #facciamorete https://t.co/7LmKCq8c7d #news #feedly 1 day ago Pakistan News Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal https://t.co/4r4TFKVdlA 1 day ago Mp3Faaji.com Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal https://t.co/93n6eBWAOR https://t.co/Jl8PWaaYj8 1 day ago