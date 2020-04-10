Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal

Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal

Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal

As worst-hit EU countries' coronavirus infection rate drops, European leaders approve plan to lift their economies.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shikai32

Ayubi Saving the Eurozone From the Virus - The Wall Street Journal Saving the Eurozone From the Virus  The Wall Street J… https://t.co/J9fz0p6NcH 6 hours ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Coronavirus Crisis Threatens to Split an Already Fractured EU - The Wall Street Journal Coronavirus Crisis Threate… https://t.co/07XMRKbwP3 10 hours ago

phvanbelleghem

VanbelleghemPH Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal @AJENews https://t.co/CXrj2YmfHJ 1 day ago

NewsTreasury

NewsTreasury Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal https://t.co/KHIhAZ2qHi 1 day ago

GulwaliP

Gulwali Passarlay Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal https://t.co/L5xb1STIYj via @YouTube 1 day ago

Christianzu76

Christian Ross #Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal #5tochange #facciamorete https://t.co/7LmKCq8c7d #news #feedly 1 day ago

pakistani_news

Pakistan News Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal https://t.co/4r4TFKVdlA 1 day ago

Mp3Faaji

Mp3Faaji.com Coronavirus fallout: EU leaders back $1 trillion economic deal https://t.co/93n6eBWAOR https://t.co/Jl8PWaaYj8 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.