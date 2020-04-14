Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Woman Who Went Viral For Sign Gets A Special Delivery

Woman Who Went Viral For Sign Gets A Special Delivery

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Woman Who Went Viral For Sign Gets A Special Delivery

Woman Who Went Viral For Sign Gets A Special Delivery

A woman who went viral for holding a sign asking for more beer has gotten her wish.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Allittlefish

Fonz RT @Z1035Toronto: @TonyMonaco @PinaOnAir The 93 year old Pennsylvania woman that went viral with a sign in her window "I Need More Beer!!"… 6 minutes ago

ginamarie1925

Killifish RT @fox8news: A 93-year-old woman whose plea for more beer went viral got an ice cold shipment of Coors Light Monday afternoon.​ https://t.… 10 minutes ago

mevanek007

Mary Vanek RT @WGNNews: A 93-year-old woman whose plea for more beer went viral got an ice cold shipment of Coors Light Monday afternoon.​ https://t.c… 18 minutes ago

SlapSomebodyOG

Slap Somebody RT @KDKA: 🍺GOT MORE BEER!🍺 A #Pittsburgh area woman who went viral for holding up a "Need More Beer" sign while holding a @CoorsLight has g… 20 minutes ago

FOX2now

FOX2now A 93-year-old woman whose plea for more beer went viral got an ice cold shipment of Coors Light Monday afternoon.​ https://t.co/4Ywna82UPT 21 minutes ago

Jimi2142

Joe Myers RT @WTRF7News: CHEERS TO THIS 🍺 A 93-year-old woman whose plea for more beer went viral got an ice cold shipment of Coors Light! https://t.… 33 minutes ago

z1077

Z107.7 RT @FOX2now: A 93-year-old woman whose plea for more beer went viral got an ice cold shipment of Coors Light Monday afternoon.​ https://t.c… 37 minutes ago

OzGoofyPrincess

Westeros has a Starbucks RT @10Daily: A 93-year-old woman who went viral for holding a sign asking to send her beer has gotten her wish. https://t.co/vofnCc39IV 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.