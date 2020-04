A look at the quarterback options for the Steelers heading into the 2020 NFL Draft



Tweets about this Scott Kaplan Great to see @TimBenzPGH on @SidedDebates Tim was our earliest adopter, and helped the company learn a ton!… https://t.co/daULCW1JQN 1 hour ago Tim Benz RT @SidedDebates: Should the @steelers have drafted or signed a QB this offseason? @TimBenzPGH is asking the question. Let him know what yo… 2 hours ago Sided Should the @steelers have drafted or signed a QB this offseason? @TimBenzPGH is asking the question. Let him know w… https://t.co/wKyVDGqXmC 3 hours ago Gino Frank Birch/Fagnano RT @SteelBlitzburgh: The Steelers only have one thing to do to appease the fan base: Win #Steelers https://t.co/hnISAWeV1q https://t.co/NH9… 4 hours ago BTSC Steelers RT @btsteelcurtain: The #Steelers only have one thing to do to appease the fanbase: Win https://t.co/ZYIolqt9ni 4 hours ago Blitzburgh The Steelers only have one thing to do to appease the fan base: Win #Steelers https://t.co/hnISAWeV1q https://t.co/NH9J2FTO6z 5 hours ago Brad Gagnon By not landing a potential successor to battered-and-bruised 38-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger this offsea… https://t.co/tsfeMubY1U 7 hours ago SteelersSuperFanDad The Steelers only have one thing to do to appease the fanbase: Win https://t.co/86XrEvhDi0 8 hours ago