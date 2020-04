Covid-19: How long did it take India to breach 10,000 mark from the 1st case on Jan 30th | Oneindia

TODAY INDIA HAS ENTERED INTO THE 21ST DAY OF THE NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS, AND AS IT WAS EXPECTED, TODAY PM MODI ANNOUNCED THAT THE LOCKDOWN WILL CONTINUE TILL MAY 3rd, THIS AS THE NO.

OF CORONAVIRUS CASES ARE RISING IN THE COUNTRY.

TODAY INDIA HAS BREACHED THE 10,000 MARK WITH ATLEAST 339 DEATHS REPORTED SO FAR.

31 PEOPLE HAVE DIED AND 1,2OO CASES HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS ALONE.

ALL THE ESSENTIAL SERVICES ARE BEING ALLOWED, AND THE STATES ARE NOW IDENTIFYING THE HOTSPOTS AND SEALING THOSE AREAS, IMPOSING STRICTER RESTRICTIONS.

BUT WHEN WAS THE FIRST TIME THAT INDIA REPORTED ITS FIRST CORONAVIRUS CASE AND HOW MANY DAYS DID IT TAKE US TO BREACH THE 10,000 MARK.

LETS REWIND A BIT AND TAKE A LOOK AT THAT