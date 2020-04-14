Woman died and man injured after an explosion ripped through a house in Walsall Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published now Woman died and man injured after an explosion ripped through a house in Walsall A woman has died and a man injured after an explosion ripped through a house on Easter Monday.Rescue teams dashed to New Street in Shelfield, Walsall, West Mids., at 4.55pm after worried neighbours heard a huge blast.A woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a man was rescued and treated for minor injuries.A spokesman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical case at a property on New Street in the Shelfield area of Walsall at 4.55pm on Monday afternoon."An ambulance crew were at the scene when there was an explosion at the house which resulted in significant damage."The crew managed to evacuate all of the occupants from the property except for a woman, who was confirmed dead."Two further ambulances, the Hazardous Area Response Team and five paramedic officers were sent to the incident."A man from the property and the original ambulance crew were assessed before being discharged at the scene."A full investigation into what happened has begun to ascertain the circumstances." 0

