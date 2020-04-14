Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > PLAYERS WHO WENT FROM REFUGEES TO SUPERSTARS XI

PLAYERS WHO WENT FROM REFUGEES TO SUPERSTARS XI

Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 14:04s - Published
PLAYERS WHO WENT FROM REFUGEES TO SUPERSTARS XI

PLAYERS WHO WENT FROM REFUGEES TO SUPERSTARS XI

For our latest XI, we’ve gone for something a bit different – players who were forced to leave their home country before going on to find success on the football pitch.

Stars here include Nadia Nadim, who escaped Afghanistan and later played for Manchester City and PSG; Luka Modric, who lived in a hotel for refugees when he was first noticed, and now has four Champions Leagues, a Ballon D’or and a World Cup runners-up medal; and Alphonso Davies, born in a refugee camp in Ghana and now one of the world’s most exciting players.

Even among those who were not quite as successful, there are some truly remarkable and inspiring stories here – what the beautiful game is all about!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.