PLAYERS WHO WENT FROM REFUGEES TO SUPERSTARS XI

For our latest XI, we’ve gone for something a bit different – players who were forced to leave their home country before going on to find success on the football pitch.

Stars here include Nadia Nadim, who escaped Afghanistan and later played for Manchester City and PSG; Luka Modric, who lived in a hotel for refugees when he was first noticed, and now has four Champions Leagues, a Ballon D’or and a World Cup runners-up medal; and Alphonso Davies, born in a refugee camp in Ghana and now one of the world’s most exciting players.

Even among those who were not quite as successful, there are some truly remarkable and inspiring stories here – what the beautiful game is all about!