Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. Facing Meat Shortage In Grocery Stores

U.S. Facing Meat Shortage In Grocery Stores

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published
U.S. Facing Meat Shortage In Grocery Stores

U.S. Facing Meat Shortage In Grocery Stores

If you are a meat lover, you may soon have to find it outside of the grocery store.

Business Insider reports that the US may see a meat shortage in grocery stores soon.

A lot of meat processing plants are being forced to close, because of workers contracting COVID-19.

While grocery stores may soon be running low on meat, you can still buy high-quality cuts from sources that are less likely to be affected by supply chain challenges.

This includes: 1.

Restaurant suppliers: Like Food Service Direct, The Chef's Warehouse and Rastelli's.

2.

Local farms and rancher coalitions: Try visiting Local Harvest or Eat Wild's websites to find local farmers near you.

3.

Direct-to-consumer wholesale meat companies: Like Omaha Steaks, Chicago Steaks, and US Wellness Meats.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.