Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > IMF Says 'the Great Lockdown' Is Likely to Cause Worst Recession Since 1930s

IMF Says 'the Great Lockdown' Is Likely to Cause Worst Recession Since 1930s

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published
IMF Says 'the Great Lockdown' Is Likely to Cause Worst Recession Since 1930s

IMF Says 'the Great Lockdown' Is Likely to Cause Worst Recession Since 1930s

IMF Says 'the Great Lockdown' Is Likely to Cause Worst Recession Since 1930s The International Monetary Fund (IMF) made the statement on Tuesday in its World Economic Outlook report.

Gita Gopinath, IMF, via CNBC The IMF predicts the global economy will shrink by three percent this year.

In January, it had predicted a 3.3 percent expansion.

Gita Gopinath, IMF, via CNBC Gita Gopinath, IMF, via CNBC The World Trade Organization has also predicted a trade reduction of between 13 and 32 percent for 2020.

The IMF has dubbed the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic "the Great Lockdown."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MakeAmericaGAA

Corona virus survival story RT @business: BREAKING: The International Monetary Fund predicts the "Great Lockdown" recession will be the steepest in almost a century ht… 31 seconds ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint IMF estimated that global gross domestic product will shrink 3% this year. https://t.co/7KzNrFVn60 54 seconds ago

hockeybud29

Braeden G [Dynalo] BLOOMBERG: IMF Sees Great Lockdown Recession as Worst Since Depression ["https://t.co/z5gHsgSnMi"] 56 seconds ago

bigb0sstopik

Naomi tantaladam RT @economics: BREAKING: IMF says the "Great Lockdown" recession will likely be the worst since the Great Depression https://t.co/IlEYaPcN0… 3 minutes ago

iflickerman

Caesar Flickerman RT @financialpost: ‘Crisis like no other’: IMF warns ‘Great Lockdown’ recession will be worst in almost 100 years https://t.co/HxYXcHWvOs h… 3 minutes ago

pak_investor

Adnan Z RT @Schuldensuehner: The #IMF predicts the "Great Lockdown" recession will be the steepest in almost a century. Global growth seen contract… 4 minutes ago

phybadropkick

Timothy Briere RT @rhinosoros: You could've asked any of the ONE THIRD of young people that have lost their jobs in the last month and they could've told… 5 minutes ago

QTSRCommunity

QTSR Community Assoc RT @OttawaCitizen: ‘Crisis like no other’: IMF warns ‘Great Lockdown’ recession will be worst in almost 100 years https://t.co/rbVSQn51x1 h… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.