Virgin Atlantic plane brings hundreds of thousands of PPE items from China to UK

Virgin Atlantic plane brings hundreds of thousands of PPE items from China to UK

Virgin Atlantic plane brings hundreds of thousands of PPE items from China to UK

Sixteen tonnes of personal protective equipment (PPE) has been flown from China to the UK on a cargo-only Virgin flight.

The flight was chartered by the NHS and the Department of Health and Social Care.

