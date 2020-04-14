Daisy Ridley says criticism of The Rise of Skywalker was 'tricky'

Daisy Ridley admits the criticism of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' was "tricky".

The actress has admitted to being surprised and disappointed by the reaction to the much-hyped movie, admitting it differed markedly to the response to 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Last Jedi'.

Speaking to the 'DragCast' podcast, she reflected: Daisy thinks fans' reaction to the movie may have been influenced by the culture of social media.

Despite the negativity, Daisy remains proud of 'The Rise of Skywalker' and her links to the 'Star Wars' series.