Child abuse, domestic violence increase during pandemic isolation Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:14s - Published now Child abuse, domestic violence increase during pandemic isolation Trauma doctors and domestic abuse advocates are ringing the alarm, saying with more families stuck at home there has been a spike in domestic abuse cases. Kelsey McFarland reports. 0

ALARM WITH MORE FAMILIESSTUCK AT HOME - THERE HASBEEN A SPIKE IN DOMESTIC ABUSECASES13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER KELSEYMCFARLAND JOINS US LIVE FROMSUNRISE HOSPITALWITH ADVICEFOR VICTIMS.KELSEY?ADVOCATES AT SAFE NEST SAY THEYSAW A SPIKE IN CALLS THE DAYTHE STAY AT HOME ORDER WAS PUTIN PLACE AND HAVE SEEN ASTEADY INCREASE SINCE THEN.HERE AT SUNRISE HOSPITALTHEY HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT THECASES THAT AREN'T BEINGREPORTED.A NURSE AT THE SUNRISECHILDREN'S HOSPITAL SAYSTHEY'VE SEEN A DECREASE INHOSPITAL VISITS AND THEYFEAR IT'S NOT BECAUSE THERE'S ALACK OF VIOLENCE BUT A LACKOF REPORTING.CHILDREN ARE NO LONGER GOING TOSCHOOL OR EXTRA CURRICULARACTIVITIES WHERE AN ADULT CANSPOT SIGNS OF ABUSE.SOME OF THOSE SIGNS AREINCREASED BRUISING ON THEBODY AND A CHANGE INBEHAVIOR.THE C-E-O OF SAFE NEST SAYSTHEY ARE PREPARING FOR THEDOMESTIC ABUSEPROBLEM IN THIS VALLEY TO GETMUCH WORSEPARTICULARLY WHENTHE STAY HOME ORDER ISLIFTED OR EXTENDED.THEY WANT VICTIMS TO KNOWTHEY ARE HERE TO HELP.THERE ARE TWO CRITICALFACTORS THAT SHOULD TELL AVICTIM THEY NEED TO GET OUTNOW.LIZ ORTENBURGER- CEO SAFE NEST:"IF THERE'S VIOLENCE, THERE'S AGUN IN THE HOME, AND NOWTHERE'S FINANCIAL STRESSVIOLENCE YOU'VE EXPERIENCEDYOUR ESCALATION TOWARDSHOMICIDE IS ALSO GROWING.THOSE ARE TWO CRITICALSITUATIONS IN WHICH YOU NEED TOFIGURE OUT HOW TO EXIT.WE ARE HERE TO HELP IF YOUDON'T HAVE ANY PLANES OR IF YOUHAVE A RESPITE THAT'S WHYSAFE NEST EXISTS.SAFE NEST'S CEO SUGGESTS COMINGUP WITH A CODE WORDSOMETHING LIKE "BROCCOLI" WITHYOUR LOVED ONES.WHEN YOU SAY THAT CODE WORD ONTHE PHONE,THEY'LL KNOW THEY NEED TO CALL9-1-1.THEY SAY IT'S A GOOD IDEA TOTEACH YOURCHILD THAT CODE WORD..SO THEY KNOW WHEN TO GET OUT OFTHE HOUSE..AND NOT INTERFERE.





