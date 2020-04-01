Global  

SafeNest reports 12% increase in calls during pandemic

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
SafeNest reports 12% increase in calls during pandemic

SafeNest reports 12% increase in calls during pandemic

SafeNest says it is increasing its shelter capacity after reporting an increase of calls by 12% during the pandemic.

If you are in a situation where you feel you need help or support due to violence in your home, call or text SafeNest at 702-646-4981.

You can also chat with someone on SafeNest.org.

SafeNest reports 12% increase in calls during pandemic

SAFENEST SAYS - THEY ARE
INCREASING THEIR SHELTER
CAPACITY.
THEY HAVE ALSO TRANSITIONED
COUNSELING MEETINGS TO PHONE OR
VIDEO CONFERENCING.
IF YOU'RE A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC
VIOLENCE AND NEED SUPPORT YOU
CAN CALL OR TEXT 702 646-4981.
YOU CAN ALSO CHAT WITH SOMONE
AT SAFENEST DOT ORG.




