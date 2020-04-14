Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cuomo: Trump 'spoiling for fight' over virus

Cuomo: Trump 'spoiling for fight' over virus

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Cuomo: Trump 'spoiling for fight' over virus

Cuomo: Trump 'spoiling for fight' over virus

US President Donald Trump is "spoiling for a fight" over coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has claimed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

roseears

jeri sehl RT @glennkirschner2: Gov. Cuomo is a statesman to Trump’s showman. He dismisses Trump’s “Mutiny on the Bounty” tweet, observing the preside… 4 seconds ago

sundene

Dawn Johnson 🇳🇴🇺🇸🇬🇧🇩🇰 RT @TheLeadCNN: Gov. Cuomo: Trump is spoiling for a fight and I'm not interested @nickwattcnn reports https://t.co/vaaT6JVAIw https://t.co/… 4 seconds ago

RiseUpAbove

NurseMom RT @Acosta: Gov. Cuomo on Trump's claim of "total" authority over reopening US: "The president is clearly spoiling for a fight on this issu… 15 seconds ago

mgnla0824

Marina ✨ RT @PhilipRucker: “The basic essence of [Trump’s] tweet was that he was not happy with governors and this was a mutiny. The president is cl… 30 seconds ago

Damo_McGregor

DAMO-XXXI 🙏🏼4️⃣🌍 RT @SkyNews: US President Donald Trump is "spoiling for a fight" over #coronavorus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has claimed, as the fall… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.