Cuomo: Trump 'spoiling for fight' over virus Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:14s - Published now Cuomo: Trump 'spoiling for fight' over virus US President Donald Trump is "spoiling for a fight" over coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has claimed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this jeri sehl RT @glennkirschner2: Gov. Cuomo is a statesman to Trump’s showman. He dismisses Trump’s “Mutiny on the Bounty” tweet, observing the preside… 4 seconds ago Dawn Johnson 🇳🇴🇺🇸🇬🇧🇩🇰 RT @TheLeadCNN: Gov. Cuomo: Trump is spoiling for a fight and I'm not interested @nickwattcnn reports https://t.co/vaaT6JVAIw https://t.co/… 4 seconds ago NurseMom RT @Acosta: Gov. Cuomo on Trump's claim of "total" authority over reopening US: "The president is clearly spoiling for a fight on this issu… 15 seconds ago Marina ✨ RT @PhilipRucker: “The basic essence of [Trump’s] tweet was that he was not happy with governors and this was a mutiny. The president is cl… 30 seconds ago DAMO-XXXI 🙏🏼4️⃣🌍 RT @SkyNews: US President Donald Trump is "spoiling for a fight" over #coronavorus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has claimed, as the fall… 2 minutes ago