John Krasinski Surprises Boston Health Care Workers With Red Sox Tickets for Life The former star of ‘The Office’ made the announcement on his YouTube show ‘Some Good News.’ Krasinski was joined by baseball player David "Big Papi" Ortiz to video chat with workers from Boston's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

The two Bostonians partnered up to provide the hospital’s COVID-19 response team with the gift.

John Krasinski, via ‘Some Good News’ The medical crew was also surprised with a private tour of Fenway Park where they threw the “first pitch” of the 2020 MLB season.