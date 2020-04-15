Ben Asks a Question: How will we get back to normal? Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:08s - Published now Ben Asks a Question: How will we get back to normal? As President Donald Trump tells the nation it’s his decision -- not governors’ -- on when to end stay-at-home orders, WCPO has received more and more questions from viewers about how Ohio will protect itself as the country attempts to return to normal. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this