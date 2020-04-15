Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. pulls funding from WHO

U.S. pulls funding from WHO

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:01s - Published
U.S. pulls funding from WHO

U.S. pulls funding from WHO

U.S. President Donald Trump, who critics say was slow to act to slow the spread of COVID-19, accused the World Health Organization of concealing information about the coronavirus at early stages costing what he said were "thousands" of lives.

Gavino Garay has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. pulls funding from WHO

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "Today I'm instructing my administration to halt the funding of the World Health Organization." U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled the funding from the major international health body pending an investigation into what he said was the mismanagement and alleged covering up of information that exacerbated the spread of the coronavirus.

The move comes as Trump faces criticism for his response at countering the virus in the U.S. Critics accuse Trump of downplaying its severity and being slow to take action.

But Trump Tuesday laid the blame on the WHO, and said the United States, the largest donor to the WHO, had deep concerns about whether its funding was being put to the best use.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "The reality is that the WHO failed to adequately obtain, vet and share information in a timely and transparent fashion...The WHO failed to investigate credible reports from sources in Wuhan, that conflicted directly with the Chinese government's official accounts.

There was credible information to suspect human to human transmission in December 2019, which should have spurred the WHO to investigate and investigate immediately.

" Trump accused the WHO of taking China's "assurances" at face value.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "WHO's reliance on China's disclosures likely caused a twenty fold increase in cases worldwide." Trump himself praised China's transparency on the virus in January, something he denied doing tuesday.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "I don't talk about China's transparency..." In the United States, there are over 600,000 reported coronavirus cases -- three times more than in any other country -- and more than 25,000 fatalities, according to a Reuters tally.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

pam4254

pam425 RT @CalebJHull: BREAKING: Trump pulls funding from from the WHO: "Today, I am instructing my administration to halt funding of the World H… 23 seconds ago

Questions331

Questions33 RT @BetteDavisI: President Trump pulls funding from WHO 👏 1 minute ago

Teamer00

Steve T. @costareports First he pulls out of the Paris Climate Accords, then he's going to withhold funding from the World H… https://t.co/1UkKSRpeHy 11 minutes ago

BOSTUART1

BO STUART RT @TPostMillennial: Do you trust pulling funding from the WHO for their failures and corruption? READ: https://t.co/BScIqwGBSX https://t.… 19 minutes ago

KaraAiello

kara aiello RT @BillNeelyNBC: BREAKING: Trump pulls funding from WHO, which has produced daily, detailed, fact based #COVID19 advice & statistics for t… 20 minutes ago

margahoff

margaret Hahahahhahahhaha 🥰 when 🤣 the 😎 president 😋 pulls 😜 funding 😘 from 🥳 the 🤓 WHO 😌 in 🤪 the 🤩 middle 🥵 of 🤗 a 🤑 global 🤧 pandemic ☺️ 21 minutes ago

thatiscontent

dan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @krystalball This is ridiculous. As Trump pulls all funding from the WHO, as the dead pile up because of federal in… https://t.co/7Fsm536wlE 33 minutes ago

SMHeath1

DogLuvver RT @s_vickman: So rather than working collaboratively with the WHO, the worst potus ever pulls the rug out from their funding. https://t.co… 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.