Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > GRAPH: COVID-19 hospitalizations as of April 14, 2020

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospitalizations as of April 14, 2020

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:52s - Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospitalizations as of April 14, 2020

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospitalizations as of April 14, 2020

A look at the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado shows 1,556 people were hospitalized due to the COVID-19 as of April 14 with 63 new patients on Tuesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospitalizations as of April 14, 2020

THEM IF YOU DON'T SEE THEMWEARING THEM ON THE AIR.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

samcharms68

Samcharms68 RT @ty_olsen: UPDATE for APRIL 14. • Here's the overdue update of graph on COVID-19 changes of hospitalizations in B.C. • We still have ple… 9 hours ago

ty_olsen

Tyler Olsen UPDATE for APRIL 14. • Here's the overdue update of graph on COVID-19 changes of hospitalizations in B.C. • We stil… https://t.co/PjjejYzwLa 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.